The May 19th, 2020 landslide which damaged several runs at Nitehawk Year-Round Adventure Park (Supplied, Johnathan Clarkson)

Officials with Nitehawk Adventure Park are hoping to see skiers back on slopes damaged by a landslide by next winter at the latest.

This roughly a year after the landslide incident at the park which took down the “Temptation” run area near tower 4 of the lift, before sliding onto the luge track, an above-ground snowmaking pipe, and the chairlift poles.

General Manager Jonathan Clarkson says the team is considering the results of engineering assessments and working with the community stakeholders and partners to finalize the best decision.

“It’s not clear what that looks like yet. We’re focused on the best long-term solution for Nitehawk and the community,” he adds.

Despite the damage closing off the chairlift this past winter, Clarkson says the Nitehawk has been able to remain open.

“Being able to provide service and recreation opportunities this past winter was so important for people’s mental and physical health,” he adds.

A Landslide Recovery Fund is being used to raise money for the renewal of facilities that were damaged in the landslide.

Clarkson says proceeds from the annual comedy night, June 5 golf day at Bear Paw, and other events, along with the Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta allowing donors to receive tax-deductible receipts.