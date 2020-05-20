Crews at Nitehawk Year-Round Adventure Park are assessing the damage after a landslide was triggered on the ski hill early Tuesday morning.

“We have been monitoring things when we saw some increased movement, [but] this isn’t definitely isn’t something that we anticipated happening,” says Acting General Manager Johnathan Clarkson.

Taking place around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Clarkson says the incident occurred in the area of the “Temptation” run around tower 4 of the lift. It then spread across the luge track and into the “Showoff run.

Clarkson says so far surface damage to those two runs, slight damage to an above-ground snowmaking pipe, as well as moving the chairlift poles.

“We are so grateful that we didn’t have any staff on the hill at the time… and of course definitely grateful that it didn’t happen mid-season, or right before the season starts,” he explains. “This gives us time to work through this.”

It’s believed mitigation efforts such as the removal of chairs, tower assemblies, and removing tension from the haul rope may have significantly cut down the risk of greater damage. Officials at the hill will soon be working with geotechnical professionals to determine next steps and possible solutions.