The Peace Wapiti Public School Division has decided against piloting the K-6 curriculum. In a release Thursday, the division says the decision was made final after discussions between the Board of Trustees and school administration.

PWPSD Superintendent Bob Stewart says the timing isn’t right for piloting the draft document.

“Our school staff and classroom experts are currently engaged in one of the most challenging years in education in recent history,” he says. ”

We believe that mandating the pilot, or offering it as an option, whether whole or in part, is not in the best interest of staff wellness.”

Stewart adds there was also concern over what they call the grade-level appropriateness the curriculum offers students.

Administration says they are considering integrating small focus groups for staff wanting to learn more about the curriculum to help give feedback to the provincial government.

The school division is asking parents to review the curriculum on the provincial government and give their own feedback on the draft.

The Peace Wapiti Public School Division joins the Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools, and Grande Prairie Public School Division in declining the pilot program.