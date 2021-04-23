Nearly 39 years after a plane crash presumably took the lives of everyone on board, Fox Creek RCMP is still holding out hope that someone can help them track down the crash site.

On April 29, 1982, four passengers and pilot in a Cessna 185 didn’t return from a business trip. Police believe the small aircraft was somewhere between Fox Creek and Prince George, British Columbia when it crashed.

RCMP Corporal Deanna Fontaine says the initial investigation gave a small bit of insight into what happened that day, but many questions remain unanswered.

“The RCMP investigated the circumstances around the crash at the time, and it was believed there was a fuel tank issue before take-off and foul play was never suspected.”

Fontaine says they’re hoping someone in the public can give up any information about the crash to try to bring a sliver of closure to the families of the victims nearly four decades later.

“There are a number of families affected in this case that will hopefully get some answers as to where this plane crashed, and get a proper burial for their family members.”

“This was 39 years ago, so there is likely a lot of vegetation grown over this site, but you just never know what someone might find,” she adds.

The five people on board the flight were Ricky Allan Gascon, Larry Ernest Anderson, George Henry Maurer, and brothers Bevan Darryl Trottier and Brian Lawrence Trottier. Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the RCMP.