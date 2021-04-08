Local businesses are now able to apply for a pair of grants from the City of Grande Prairie aimed at helping with the financial strain felt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Money for the Barrier Free Grant will provide businesses with a matching grant of up to $10,000 to help bolster accessibility, with projects potentially falling under the umbrella include things like entrance ramps, and more accessible counters and seating areas inside an establishment.

The Training Grant, meanwhile, will look to help improve the skills of existing business staff with funding to help go towards upskilled training costs.

Businesses can apply for up to 25 per cent of registration costs for training and education, up to $300 per person to a maximum amount of $2,500 per business. Grants equal to 50 per cent of registration costs for training and Education Initiatives less than $300 to a maximum amount of $1,250 are also available.

Additionally, the city fees for patio permit applications have been waived to try to help local businesses build up their outdoor infrastructure, especially where restrictions, such as a block on indoor dining, exist.