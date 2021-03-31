The 2021 edition of the Grande Prairie Stompede has been cancelled. Organizers say due to the recommendation of Alberta Health Services and in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 with restrictions still in place the four-day celebration set for May 26th-30th has been put on the shelf.

“This decision was not made lightly… however, it is essential to protect the health and wellbeing of our fans, sponsors, volunteers, and participants, who have supported our event for more than 40 years,” reads a statement from the Grande Prairie Stompede Board of Directors.

They add the decision challenged board members, but they are choosing to see it as a positive opportunity to continue to work the 2022 event, one they hope will return bigger and better than ever.

“We are hoping to make the next show the best yet, so please stay safe, stay healthy, and we hope to see you all next year.”

The 2020 Stompede was also cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.