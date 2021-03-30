Grade 11 and 12 students at Sexsmith Secondary School will be learning from home the remainder of the week after three cases of COVID-19 were reported in the school. Peace Wapiti Public School Division says the three individuals all last attended the school on Friday, March 26th.

Sexsmith Secondary is the fourth school in the region to move some of their grades to remote learning because of an influx of cases. Grades 10, 11, and 12 at St. Joe’s, grades 7, 8, and 9 at Hythe Regional School, and grades 11 and 12 at Beaverlodge Regional High School have also moved to online learning until after the Easter long weekend.