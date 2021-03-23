You better watch out. You better not cry. Santa Claus is coming to Grande Prairie in July.

The Veterans Memorial Gardens & Interpretive Centre will be hosting a fundraiser this summer aimed at helping Big Brothers Big Sisters Grande Prairie and Area and involves bringing Saint Nick to the Swan City. Renee Charbonneau with the Canadian Motorcycle Tourism Association, the group behind the memorial gardens, says the Christmas in July” event is meant to bring some Christmas cheer during the height of mosquito season.

“Give the kids the whole day to enjoy themselves, the parents don’t have to stress too much, we’ve got Safety City involved. If everything goes well, we will have that entire block… it’s just going to be an amazing day,” she says.

Charbonneau says the event, which would be centered around the ANAVETS building on 93rd Street, will include a city-wide “Elf on the Shelf” scavenger hunt, a show and shine, a 50/50, and an all-day barbeque. She adds the day will be donation-driven, and those looking to participate will be helping out what she believes is an incredibly worthy cause. She argues Big Brothers Big Sisters Grande Prairie and Area does stellar work in the community, and, in their time of need, she is hoping to lend a big hand.

“They are in need of 30 mentors. They’ve really suffered on the fundraising, like the rest of us, but this is something we can do as an organization that really gives back to the heart and the soul of our community, which is our children,” she adds.

The event is slated to take place on July 24, 2021.