The second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Beaverlodge Regional High School.

Officials with the Peace Wapiti Public School Division say the individual last attended the school on Friday, January 22nd. School staff informed families of close contacts on Thursday after learning about the positive test result.

Students and staff not identified as close contacts do not need to isolate and can return to school on February 1st.

It’s the second confirmed case of the virus in the school this week, with the first being reported on January 25th.