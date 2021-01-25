COVID-19 case confirmed at Beaverlodge Regional High School
Beaverlodge Regional High School (Erica Fisher, 2DayFM Staff)
Officials with the Peace Wapiti Public School Division have confirmed that a case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in an individual at Beaverlodge Regional High School.
The division says the individual last attended the school on Tuesday, January 19th. School staff relayed the information to families and staff on January 24th after learning about the positive test result.
The school remains open for in-person learning for those not identified as close contacts.