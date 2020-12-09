A total of 15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Monday alongside five recoveries. (Supplied, AHS)

Authorities are reporting an outbreak at the Rotary House in Grande Prairie. Alberta Health says 15 active cases have been linked to the facility.

A total of 15 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie on December 7th, alongside five recoveries. There are now 106 active cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie and 451 recoveries.

The County of Grande Prairie saw two new active cases and one recovery on Monday. Alberta Health Services is reporting 20 active cases in the municipality and 165 recovered cases.

There are currently 1,212 active cases of COVID-19 across the AHS North Zone. Of these, a total of 31 people are currently in hospitals, four of whom require intensive care. No new fatalities due to COVID-19 were recorded in the region on Monday.

Province-wide, 1,727 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on December 6th from 19,109 completed tests. There are now 20,388 active cases of COVID-19 across the province. A total of 654 people are in hospitals, 112 of whom are currently admitted to the ICU. Authorities are reporting another nine fatalities due to COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the death toll to 640 people in Alberta.

The Government of Alberta announced additional public health measures and restrictions on Tuesday as a response to rising cases in the province.