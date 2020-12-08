Alberta’s UCP government has decided to impose much tougher restrictions to curb what’s been an increasing trend in new COVID-19 cases in the province. However, retail businesses will be spared from a mandated shut down.

They will be subject to a limit on capacity to 15% inside those businesses. Premier Jason Kenney says that several measures are being put in place to try and get a handle on this pandemic. The provincial government has been under increasing pressure for weeks to do something substantial.

“Alberta has sought to protect both lives and livelihoods from the beginning of the pandemic. The recent surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations will threaten our health-care system and the lives of many vulnerable Albertans unless further action is taken now. With the promise of a vaccine early in 2021, we can see the end of this terrible time. But all Albertans must take this more seriously than ever by staying home whenever possible, and following these new measures,” Premier Jason Kenney.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw says these mandatory measures will help slow the spread of COVID-19. “This will require individual sacrifices that are necessary to protect our province. It’s not just about one person, it’s about doing what we can to protect and save our loved ones, colleagues, neighbours, and even strangers.”

The new measures will be in place for at least the next four weeks which will include the entire holiday season.

The new restrictions include: