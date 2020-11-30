The ribbon cutting to kick off the 2019 Cars for Christmas Lottery (Michael Lumsden, mygrandeprairienow.com staff)

The Swan City Rotary Club’s Cars for Christmas lottery is on track to keep pace with last year’s ticket sales for their second early bird draw. Marketing Chair, Tab Pollock, is encouraging folks to get their tickets and help support local non-profits.

The lottery proceeds will go towards 13 non-profit groups that focus on the immediate needs of food security, mental health, and youth initiatives in the community.

Pollock adds for those who got their tickets before November 29th, they’ve even got a shot at an extra $10,000.

“Even if you win the extra $10,000 from the bonus draw, you’re not going to be excluded from winning any of the other prizes,” he says.

The final cutoff for lottery ticket sales is December 30th, with draws set for the first week of January.

Pollock says the Swan City Rotary would, optimally, like to see tickets sell out completely.

“We’re trying to sell out obviously because the more we sell the more we give out. We have 13 partner groups we’re trying to give money out to and anytime we can sell out we’re going to give them more.”

“If we can sell out, everybody’s happy,” he says.

New to the lottery this year is the option to gift tickets to another person. A gifted ticket may also be assigned a designated day of arrival.

Pollock adds Cars for Christmas ticket sales in October generated $56,199 for local food banks. From these sales, $1 from every ticket was donated. The funds will be divided among nine food banks in the Peace Country.

“Every little bit helps and I think people were supporting both the lottery and the groups that were in [it], but as well, knew that dollar per ticket was going to go the food banks,” says Pollock.

The original goal for October sales was $75,000. Pollock previously referenced as of October 26th, the lottery had raised $31,093 for its recipient food banks.