A fourth fatality was confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie, alongside 11 new active cases and 10 recoveries. (Supplied, AHS)

A fourth person with COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie has passed away. Alberta Health Services says the deceased was a man in his 70s linked to the outbreak at the Grande Prairie Care Centre.

A total of 11 new cases of COVID-19 have also been confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie, as well as 10 recoveries. There are now 84 active cases and 342 recoveries in the city as of November 19th.

Two new cases of COVID-19 and one recovery were confirmed in the County of Grande Prairie over the past 24 hours. AHS says there are 38 active cases in the municipality, as well as 115 recoveries and one fatality.

There are currently 651 active cases of COVID-19 within the AHS North zone. Of those, 15 people are currently in hospital, with one requiring intensive care.

Marking another record of daily new case numbers, 1,155 new cases were confirmed across Alberta on Thursday from approximately 17,000 tests. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the provincial positivity rate currently hovers around roughly 6.5 per cent. A total of 310 people province-wide are now in hospital, 58 of whom are in the ICU.

The provincial death toll rose by 11 on November 19th. There have now been 462 fatalities linked to COVID-19 in Alberta, including two people in their 30s in Alberta this week.