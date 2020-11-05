Alberta Health Services has advised the Peace Wapiti Public School Division of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 linked to Harry Balfour School and Whispering Ridge Community School. Administration at both schools advised families and staff, Wednesday, of a single confirmed case at either facility.

Authorities say in-person learning will continue at HBS for all students not identified by Alberta Health Services as a close contact. The temporary shift to online learning at WRCS is still ongoing until Friday, November 6th.

Alberta Health Services has also declared an outbreak at Peace Wapiti Academy based on past confirmed cases.

Two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at PWA on October 23rd and on October 30th. An outbreak is declared when there are two or more confirmed cases in a school setting within a 14-day period.

A letter from Alberta Health Services was also emailed to all PWA parents, guardians and any staff or visitors who may have been in the school on October 19th-20th and 26th.