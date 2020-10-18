Police are warning the public about the possibility of street drugs being laced after multiple people overdosed early Sunday morning, including two fatalities. The Grande Prairie RCMP says two men died in a home in the city, and three other men and one woman were taken to hospital.

Sergeant Shawn Graham says so far the investigation has found that the substance used was blueish purple and crystalized.

Police would like to bring awareness to local residents of the possibility that street-level drugs in our area may be unknowingly laced with drugs, such as fentanyl, carfentanil, 2-Fluorodeschloroketamine, or methamphetamines. As such these substances could represent a threat to persons handling it without taking appropriate health and safety precautions.

Graham also notes that there is an increased risk when different drugs are combined as the user could be unaware of what they’re consuming. An investigation into the overdoses is ongoing.

In September, the Grande Prairie RCMP issued another warning, alerting people to the presence of a new substance called 2-Fluorodeschloroketamine in drugs recently seized.