Grande Prairie RCMP is warning the public about a potential new street drug threat in the city after lab analysis on a recent seizure raised some serious concerns.

Police say in July officers investigating a traffic stop, seized a substance believed to be fentanyl. Authorities say the suspected fentanyl was sent to a Health Canada laboratory for analysis. The results of the analysis indicated the presence of a substance known as 2-Fluorordeschloroketamine, along with fentanyl, MDMA, meth, and caffeine.

Mounties say it’s the first time 2-Fluorordeschloroketamine has been encountered in this city and is known to be associated with overdoses or deaths.

Police say information surrounding the overall safety of 2-Fluorordeschloroketamine is limited and could pose a risk to people even handling it without taking appropriate health and safety precautions. RCMP further warns that individuals consuming drugs may be unaware of this substance is present.

Police say the use of the substance can be highly addictive and can often lead to harmful side effects including overdose and death. Officials add there is an increased risk when different drugs are combined or with alcohol, and when the user is unaware of the content of the drugs they are consuming.