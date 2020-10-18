The public will again be able to reach the Grande Prairie RCMP through the local detachment next week. Its front counter service will reopen Monday after the detachment underwent a deep clean prompted by COVID-19 cases.

“We appreciate the public’s patience while the sanitization efforts were being completed,” police say in an email.

The RCMP confirmed on October 15th that two employees had tested positive for the virus. An internal email obtained by MyGrandePrairieNow.com reported that all staff were sent home that day as a precaution and anyone in close contact was asked to self-isolate.

It was noted at the time that there would be no disruption to front line police service for any general or emergency calls.