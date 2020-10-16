A suspect is in police custody after being arrested in connection to a break-and-enter at the Mighty Peace Golf Club on October 15th. It’s alleged the suspect broke into the clubhouse and stole golf equipment, food, liquor, and clothing, among other items.

Police and staff from the golf club say they were able to track the suspect to a nearby location, where he was reportedly found with the stolen goods, along with what’s suspected to be drugs and a makeshift gun.

32-year-old Anthony Aaron Roshuk from the Nampa area has been arrested on multiple outstanding warrants, stemming from alleged incidents in multiple parts of the Peace Region. He has been charged with several offences related to break and enter, possession of drugs and stolen property, and failing to comply with conditions.

Roshuk has been taken into custody until his bail hearing on October 19th in Peace River Provincial Court.