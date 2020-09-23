A new case of COVID-19 has been reported in both the City and County of Grande Prairie.

According to Alberta Health Services, the county now has 10 active cases of the virus to go along with 48 recoveries, while the city sits with six active and 90 recovered cases.

Elsewhere, five recoveries were reported in both the County of Northern Lights and Clear Hills County. Clear Hills County now has a new total of three active cases and 83 recoveries, with the County of Northern Lights showing 20 remaining active cases and 84 recovered.

Across the province, 143 new cases of the virus were reported as of September 22nd from just over 12,000 tests.