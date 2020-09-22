A trio of new cases of COVID-19 is being reported in the County of Grande Prairie. Alberta Health Services is now reporting nine active, and 48 recovered cases of the virus in the county.

In the City of Grande Prairie, one new case and one recovered case was reported. The City now contains six active and 89 recovered cases of COVID-19.

Across the AHS North Zone, there are 188 active cases of COVID-19. Of these, six currently remain in hospital. A total of 1,121 recoveries have been noted, alongside 34 COVID-related fatalities.

In Alberta, there are 1,565 active cases of COVID-19. A total of 150 new active cases were confirmed in the province as of September 21st. The 150 new cases confirmed on Tuesday came from just under 15,000 tests.