A third facility in Grande Prairie is considered to have an outbreak of COVID-19. Alberta Health confirmed Tuesday that the Rehoboth Christian Ministries Northridge Group Home has two active cases of the virus.

The organization provides a home environment for individuals with a developmental disability in a variety of settings with supports. The province classifies an outbreak at acute care and continuing care facilities when there are two or more cases, indicating that transmission within it has occurred.

In August, outbreaks were also confirmed at a home operated by Signature Support Services and the second at Heritage Lodge.

They are still considered to have an outbreak, as they won’t be declared over until four weeks have passed with no new cases. Heritage Lodge has been linked to one active and four recovered cases while Signature Supports has been linked to three active cases, 15 recovered, and one death.