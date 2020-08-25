Three new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the City of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. Six new cases were also noted in Clear Hills County. (Supplied, AHS)

Two outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported at facilities in Grande Prairie. The first is at a home operated by Signature Support Services and the second at Heritage Lodge.

Alberta Health classifies an outbreak at acute care and continuing care facilities when there are two or more cases, indicating that transmission within it has occurred.

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the City of Grande Prairie in the last 24 hours. Additionally, AHS has confirmed three recoveries from the virus, bringing the new total to 26 active cases, 46 recoveries, and two deaths in the city.

AHS says the County of Grande Prairie has seen one of its cases recover, bringing its active total to 14 cases alongside 29 recoveries.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, six new cases were confirmed in Clear Hills County, as well as a recovery. The municipality now reports 10 active cases and 25 recoveries.

The County of Northern Lights also reported one new case, bringing the total active cases to 10, while the confirmed recoveries remain at seven. The Municipal District of Greenview reported one new active case, making two in the municipality. The last remaining active case in Birch Hills County is considered to have recovered, leaving the municipality COVID-19 free.

Across the AHS North zone, 134 cases of COVID-19 remain active, with nine people in hospital and one in intensive care. There have been 27 fatalities reported to date.

There are currently 1,134 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. AHS says 90 per cent of all cases have recovered, and 46 people remain hospitalized. Seven COVID-19 patients are currently in ICU. One person in the Edmonton zone is reported to have died in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19 related illness.

MyGrandePrairieNow.com has reached out to Signature Support Services and Heritage Lodge for more information on their outbreaks.