The first day of classes for Peace River School Division will be September 8th (Peace River School Division, Facebook)

The first day of school for Peace River School Division students has been pushed back to September 8th. A decision has been made to delay the start of classes to make sure staff have enough time to get used to new safety and cleaning protocols.

“The Superintendent of Schools after consulting with the board of trustees, senior administration, and school administrators determined that a delayed start would be necessary.”

It will be used to plan for at-home learning as well. The school division also notes it is still waiting for hand sanitizer and PPE from the provincial government.

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division has also made the same decision to postpone the first day of classes.