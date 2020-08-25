The first day of school for Holy Family Catholic Regional Division has been delayed to September 8th (Holy Family Catholic Regional Division)

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division students won’t be back in school until at least September 8th. Its board of trustees voted Monday to delay the first day of school to help it get ready.

“Delaying the first day of school will give staff more time to accommodate all guidelines from Alberta Health Services and Alberta Education, and prepare for the at-home learning program.”

The school division says it will also be staggering entry where possible so staff and students can get used to the new health protocols without as many people in the building. More details on how each school will be reopening will be sent to parents and guardians as part of their relaunch plans.

The school division also says it will release more information about at-home learning, masks, and inter-school busing for Good Shepherd School students as soon as possible.