Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the area encompassing Peace River, Fairview, High Prairie, and Manning.

Meteorologists say thunderstorms are expected to develop over portions of northern Alberta and southern Northwest Territories on Monday afternoon, and as they move eastward through the afternoon and evening they have the potential to become severe.

Environment Canada says thunderstorm watches are issued when storms that could produce large hail, damaging winds, and torrential rainfall begin to form.