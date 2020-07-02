A section of the Muskoseepi Park trail has been closed due to slope erosion (City of Grande Prairie)

A section of the Muskoseepi Park trail system near Mission Heights has been closed to the public. The City of Grande Prairie says the bank next to the path east of 102 Street from south of 71 Avenue to 68 Avenue has eroded.

Anyone using the trail is asked to detour through Mission Heights using 71 Avenue west and Kateri Drive south. The city says the condition of the slope is being assessed and addressed and there’s no estimated time of the path reopening.