The marijuana and stun gun police say they seized from a vehicle in the rural Fort Saskatchewan area (RCMP)

A Grande Prairie man is facing charges out of Fort Saskatchewan. The RCMP in that area says he was arrested on May 20th in a vehicle tucked in a rural roadside turnabout with a licence plate reported stolen from Slave Lake.

Police searched the vehicle and report finding more than 30 grams of marijuana, Magic Mushrooms, and a stun gun. The 31-year-old is charged with possession of stolen property, a controlled substance, and a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused is also charged with two counts of failing to comply with a release order and was issued several tickets, including for driving while suspended. He has been released from custody with conditions to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on August 13th.