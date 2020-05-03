The Peace Wapiti Public School Division will donate the remainder of its School Nutrition Program funding to area food banks and other food support agencies.

The money will then be used groups and organizations that PWPSD families have made use of in the past, as well as by schools in areas without established food support programs.

PWPSD Indigenous Education Coordinator Bridgette Benning says the goal is to provide greater food security for students and their families.

“We were very grateful that this funding program continued because we know at the best of times food security is an issue for some families.”

“I think everyone is going to come out of this with a stronger awareness of what it means to need food and need access to nutritious food,” she adds.

Benning says the basic needs of the students and their families remains the top priority, especially during trying times. She adds the COVID-19 situation is something that may have been an eye-opener for many in the community, who may not have given much more than a passing thought to food security.

“Even for myself, learning what organizations exist in our various communities across the district always working hard to ensure this was very insightful.”

Some of the non-profits receiving the nutrition program funding include The Salvation Army Food Bank, the Faith In Deed emergency assistance program at the Grande Prairie Alliance Church, and the Wembley United Church Food Bank.