Brett Stephenson has been named as the new Technical Director of the Grande Prairie Minor Hockey Association. In a hockey career that spans decades, Stephenson had stints in Edmonton, Fort Saskatchewan, Minot Red Deer College during his playing time.

Since hanging up the skates, he has held positions with the GP Junior A Storm, Junior A Bonnyville Pontiacs., Ernie’s Sports Experts Major Midget AAA Storm, and GPAC’s Boston Pizza Minor Midget AAA Storm.

In a statement on Facebook, the organization says “Brett brings a wealth of hockey knowledge and experience and will be a huge asset for our players and organization.” Stephenson’s first day in the new position will be May 15th.