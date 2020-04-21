The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the life of a resident of JB Wood Continuing Care in High Prairie. The death reported Tuesday is one of two new fatalities related to COVID-19, pushing the Alberta total to 61.

The province confirmed another 187 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, for a total of 3,095. Of those, 1,273 are considered recovered. In the North zone, five more cases have been confirmed for a total of 148. Tests have been done on 8,580 people in northern Alberta.

There have been two cases in the City of Grande Prairie, which have both recovered, while there are four active and one recovered case in the County.