Eastlink, Coca Cola centres closed until further notice
The public won’t be about to access the Eastlink Centre or Coca Cola Centre until further notice. Both facilities have been closed to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“This is a precautionary measure as Alberta Health Services has not confirmed any cases of COVID-19 in Grande Prairie,” officials shared late Thursday. “We are committed to providing recreation programs and activities in a safe and healthy environment.”
The decision follows orders by the provincial government to cancel all large gatherings of more than 250 people. Officials with Grande Prairie Gymnastics & Cheerleading have said on social media that their centre will remain open for the time being.