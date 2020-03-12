The public won’t be about to access the Eastlink Centre or Coca Cola Centre until further notice. Both facilities have been closed to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“This is a precautionary measure as Alberta Health Services has not confirmed any cases of COVID-19 in Grande Prairie,” officials shared late Thursday. “We are committed to providing recreation programs and activities in a safe and healthy environment.”

The decision follows orders by the provincial government to cancel all large gatherings of more than 250 people. Officials with Grande Prairie Gymnastics & Cheerleading have said on social media that their centre will remain open for the time being.