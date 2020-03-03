The Town of Beaverlodge has appointed an Acting Chief Administrative Officer. Tina Letendre will take over Karen Gariepy’s role on an interim basis, as she has been granted a leave of absence.

No further details have been given, other than the leave is due to extenuating personal circumstances.

“Council and Town Staff will continue to support Karen during this time and send her our warmest regards,” a statement reads.

At this time, a date for Gariepy’s return has not been set. She has been in the position since January 2019, after a lengthy stint with Grande Prairie Crime Prevention.