County of Grande Prairie & Town of Sexsmith Council in front of the newly delivered water tender (Supplied)

The Town of Sexsmith has received a new water tender from the County of Grande Prairie which will help bolster is fire fighting capabilities.

The truck, which is designed to transport water to the scene of a fire, can also pull water from hydrants, water

standpipes, and dugouts.

“The Town of Sexsmith feels very fortunate to have the County of Grande Prairie locate a new water tender at

the Sexsmith Fire Hall,” says Sexsmith Mayor Kate Potter.

“The fire service in Sexsmith and area is greatly enhanced by a thriving partnership between the Town and the County, making it possible to provide a quality service to both town and county residents,” she adds.

The truck, which is one of three purchased and delivered to the County of Grande Prairie earlier in February, is part of an overarching agreement between the two municipalities to respond to requests to assist with firefighting services within the other municipality as required.

“As demand grows across our region, the County continues to invest in high levels of service for our own

Regional Fire Service as well as for the departments we partner with,” says Reeve Leanne Beaupre.

“The County’s partnership with the Town of Sexsmith is uniquely suited to benefit both municipalities in support

of safety and wellbeing.”

County Fire Chief Dan Verdun said earlier in February the two remaining new trucks are replacements for ones currently being used in the region.