Grande Prairie Cross-Country Skier Aiden Armstrong with one of two gold medals won at the biennial event (2020 Alberta Winter Games, Photographer: Chad Goddard, Chad Goddard Photography)

Athletes representing the Grande Prairie area have brought home a slew of hardware from the 2020 Alberta Winter Games in Airdrie.

Starting off in Cross Country Skiing, which saw participant Aiden Armstrong take home gold in both the U14 Classic and U14 Sprint, and William Armstrong top the podium in the U12 Sprint, bronze in the U12 Classic and a bronze in the U14 relay alongside Aiden.

Several members of the gold medal-winning men’s hockey team also topped the podium, with Shea Fitzgerald, Max Fogle, Mason Stirrett, and Kyle Weegar playing their part on the winning side.

Artistic Gymnastics athletes brought home gold in the JO 7 All-Around Team competition, as Aiden Bouck, Alex Buchta, Melanie Curtis, Samantha Ladwig, Mikaela Lewis, Kaishun Wang, and Sara Zack combined for a score of 110.875.

Bouck also picked up an additional silver in the JO 7 Vault competition, and a bronze in the JO 7 Bars. Ladwig also earned a silver medal in the JO 6-all around.

In Judo, Sydney Kinderwater took home gold in the Female Over 52kg to 57kg category, with Mattea Seitz also taking home the top prize in the Female Over 63 kg category. Nikita Tsyruk finished with a bronze medal in the Male Over 66kg to 73kg competition.

Figure Skater Rochelle Beekman took home gold in the Star 8 Women’s Single, while Abagail Benjamin finished as runner up in the Star 6 Women’s Singles event.

Two players from Grande Prairie also took home bronze as part of the bronze medal-winning Female Hockey competition, with Kamryn Aebly and Danika Aubin part of the podium placing squad.

Wrestlers Kailyn Sherrard, Fielder Bishop and, Jessica Jaspers-Fayer each finished on the podium as well, with Sherrard clinching silver in the Female 72 kg weight category, while Bishop and Jaspers-Fayer picking up a bronze medal apiece in the Female 56 kg and Female 65 kg weight categories respectively.

In total, the Zone 8 athletes, which encompasses all of northwestern Alberta, took home 21 medals, good for 7th overall.