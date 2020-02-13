Parts of the County of Grande Prairie and MD of Greenview are under a snow squall warning. Environment Canada says brief, intense snowfall is expected near Beaverlodge, Hythe, Demmitt, Sexsmith, La Glace, Spirit River, and Rycroft.

“Convective snow squalls are occurring along a cold front from Nampa to Rycroft to Dawson Creek. The front is heading south at 40 kilometres an hour. ”

It’s noted that driving visibility will be rapidly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow. Snow squall warnings are issued when bands of snow form that produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.