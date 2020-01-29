Staff at the Grande Prairie Chamber of Commerce have a lot to discuss with Premier Jason Kenney when he makes his next trip to the city. Kenney, along with cabinet ministers and MLAs will be here on February 10th for a chamber only meeting.

Chamber Chair Larry Gibson says it’s not often they get the entire caucus up to the city and they hope to take advantage of it.

“We have meetings with our local MLAs and occasionally the odd minister and the premier and we have a great working relationship with them but to have the entire caucus here in Grande Prairie is something that rarely happens.”

Gibson says some of the topics he plans to bring up during the event include pipelines, agriculture industry supports, and the twinning of Highway 40.

“Highway 40 twinning is one opportunity we want to discuss; It’s been on everybody’s mind for quite a few years with all the development happening south of town…Being that this is a mixer style event, some of our members will have the opportunity to ask the ministers questions that are directly related to their businesses as well.”

The event is free to attend but is open to chamber members only. Organizers are asking people to register ahead of time here and are limiting businesses to no more than two representatives. The session will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion on 101 Avenue from 2:15 to 4 p.m.