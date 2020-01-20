Visible traffic delays have pushed the County of Grande Prairie to ask Alberta Transportation for a second left-turning lane from 84 Avenue South onto Highway 2 in Clairmont.

Interim Public Works Manager Clint Deidrich says the request comes after a noticeable jump in wait times and congestion for road users in the area.

“We’ve noticed that coming from the east it’s a little more congested and traffic seems to back up a little more on that side. They want to ask to see if they’d consider putting a second turning lane there to turn south into town,” he says.

Deidrich says they’ve not had an official traffic counter put on that intersection as of yet, but simply watching it happen day after day he feels is enough to warrant the ask.

He adds the initial discussion for the request was brought up as part of an October 2019 Public Works Committee.