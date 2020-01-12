A Grande Prairie woman battling Lyme Disease in another country is set to get a potentially big helping hand from those back in the Peace Country.

When Heather Ulrich went to Mexico to continue her treatment, she had a budget and a time frame. However, after some unforeseen medical complications, both her timeline and budget have been thrown into disarray.

Because of that, her friends back home are stepping up to do what they can to help out from nearly a continent away.

“She started coming to me as a client, and didn’t disclose to me that she was ill and had to cancel one of her appointments,” explains Angela Hillier, who met Ulrich while doing lash extensions at a local business.

“[She] then decided to tell me that, ‘I know it appears that I’m well, but I actually live with late-stage Lyme disease,’ and then shared her story about how she was going to Mexico for treatment because she had exhausted all her resources here in Canada.”

26-year-old Ulrich was diagnosed with Lyme disease in January 2016. She has previously spoken with MyGrandePrairieNow.com about her experience with the disease.

Seeing that a GoFundMe page with over $6,000 donated already exists for Ulrich, Hillier is reaching out to local businesses to try to put together a silent auction in her benefit. She says the feedback has been tremendous thus far.

“Literally everywhere we have contacted have put something forward. Original Joe’s and State and Main are donating a year of wings… there have been tattoo sessions donated; it’s endless, honestly. I’d have to look back at the list; it’s growing rapidly.”

Hillier says donations will be accepted until January 20th, with the main event taking place at State and Main in Grande Prairie on January 25th. For more information, or to donate visit the event Facebook page.