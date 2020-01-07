With a snowfall warning in effect for the region and snow already on the ground, both the City and County of Grande are gearing up to clear it off their roads.

A two-week round of residential snow removal will start in the City on Thursday, January 9th. Crews will be in neighbourhoods the weekday before their scheduled garbage pickup between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Before that, a parking ban will come into effect for all permanent snow routes starting Wednesday, January 8th. It will be in place Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on roads identified by signs that say, “snow route” or “no parking as declared”.

In the County, residential crews will head into Clairmont on Wednesday. They’ll be working between 100th and 113th Avenue, and will then move into Westlake Estates and Whispering Ridge, followed by Wedgewood, Maple Ridge, and Taylor Estates.

Temporary parking restrictions are already in place in Clairmont. When “no parking” signs are posted in an area, vehicles need to be kept off the road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., or they risk being ticketed or towed.

County residents are also reminded not to pile or push snow from their driveways or property onto the road as it slows down snow removal and can create a traffic hazard.