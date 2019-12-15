A boil water advisory has been issued for the Town of Manning following a water line break.

Crews are currently working to fix the break but Manning CAO April Doll said in a Facebook post that the advisory could be in place until at least Wednesday.

“We will need to send water samples to the lab Monday and then another set 24 hours later which will be Tuesday so by the time the second set gets analyzed it will be Wednesday.”

The advisory is only in effect for people living in town and does not effect County of Northern Lights residents.

During a boil water advisory people are reminded not to use tap water for drinking, preparing food or preparing infant formula. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking and preparing food. More tips on what to do during an advisory can be found here.