Police have reached out to the public for help investigating a recent attack on a youth. Grande Prairie RCMP says it was first called about the incident in the Pinnacle Grove area around 11:30 p.m. on November 8th.

The initial investigation has found that a youth was attacked by several people. Mounties have not commented on their condition.

Anyone who may have seen something in the Pinnacle Grove area or on Pinnacle Drive between 112 Street and Pinnacle Street on November 8th between 9:30 and 10 p.m. is asked to come forward. The same goes for anyone with doorbell or dashcam footage during that time that could help in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.