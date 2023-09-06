Residents in both the City and County of Grande Prairie are being asked for their input on a potential future roadway connectivity south of the Grande Prairie Airport.

The transportation study currently being put together by the two municipalities will be looking at the area south of 100 Avenue (formerly Highway 43) between 132 Street/Range Road 65 and 124 Street/Range Road 64. The aim of the study is to identify potential network upgrades and improvements.

“In our collaborative efforts to shape the future of our communities, this partnership between the City and County highlights our dedication to facilitating safe and efficient transportation,” says City of Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton.

“It is important to check in with residents, area businesses, and other community members to make sure that the final Transportation Study reflects the values and priorities of those who are invested in the area,” says County of Grande Prairie Deputy Reeve Peter Harris.

Those interested can either take part in the online survey until September 30th, or take part in an open house slated for September 21st from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ernie Radbourne Pavillion. It’s the second open house on the transportation plan, with both municipalities holding a similar one in June 2022.