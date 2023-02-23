Listen Live
News

Re-inspection season in the county starts Wednesday

By Kassandra Patterson
2023 Re-inspection area Photo - The County of Grande Prairie

Starting Wednesday assessors will be out in the County of Grande Prairie and the Town of Wembley, conducting re-inspections.

Back in January My Grande Prairie Now reported the county had sent out Request for Information (RFI) letters in the mail. Those who received a letter were asked to self-report any changes they have made to their property, ahead of the re-inspection season.

Re-inspections will be happening in ranges 2, 4, and 5 along with the Town of Wembley, from March 1st to approximately July 1st.

