For the third year select homes in the County along with the Town of Wembley will be receiving Request for Information (RFI) letters in the mail.

The letters are being sent out ahead of the county’s re-inspection season. Those who receive one are being asked to self-report any changes they have made to their property. Chief Assessor for the county of Grande Prairie Chris Gardner says it is a fairly simple and easy process.

“We have seen this proactive approach streamline the process for both residents and staff, by ensuring we have as much information as possible before our Assessors head out the door,” Gardner says.

Homes who receive an RFI can update their information by filling out the form found by using the link in the letter, filling out the questionnaire provided in the letter and mailing it back, or scanning it and emailing it back, or the final option is to complete it over the phone.

Re-inspections in the county start March 1st and go until July 1st for ranges 2, 4, and 5 along with the Town of Wembley.