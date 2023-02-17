Grande Prairie Live Theatre presented PACE Centre with a cheque on Thursday for more than $2,251, thanks to an impromptu fundraiser.

At the beginning of the month, the public was invited to watch the Shrek the Musical dress rehearsal, with the price of admission being a “pay what you can” donation. Along with the donations at the door, the theatre also donated concession proceeds from February 7th.

PACE Executive Director Jackie Aitken accepted the donation from show director Jennifer Robertson and Grande Prairie Live Theatre Board President Tennille Millsap. Shrek the Musical opened on February 9th, with a 10-show sold-out run until Friday, February 24th.

Earlier in the month theatre General Manager Wayne Ayling told My Grande Prairie Now the show”“brings all the beloved characters you know from a certain family film to life”, adding it works on both an adult and kid level, with what he says is an important message.

“People know it; it is a very successful animated film,” Ayling says. “People are also very supportive of the message, about what it is like to be different.”

There are four sold-out performances left of Shrek the Musical at the KMSC Law Performing Arts Theatre.