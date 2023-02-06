After selling out all 10 Shrek the Musical shows, Grande Prairie Live Theatre has announced they will be welcoming the first 100 people to the show’s dress rehearsal.

GPLT General Manager Wayne Ayling says doors for the dress rehearsal will open at 6:30 p.m. with admission being by donation, with all the proceeds going to PACE.

“It is a dress rehearsal so those who attend can expect possible stops and starts, to fine-tune the production,” he says.

The show is said to “bring all the beloved characters you know from a certain family film to life.” Ayling says the show itself works on both an adult and kid level, with what he says is an important message, which plays a part in the sold-out audiences.

- Advertisement -

“People know it, it is a very successful animated film,” Ayling says. “People are also very supportive of the message, about what it is like to be different.”

More than 80 people have been involved in the show from the costume designers to the orchestra, light technicians, and actors. The theatre manager says it is an exceptional show with not only a great storyline but music as well.

“It is a huge huge commitment by many many people, playing instruments, acting behind the scenes.”

The show opens Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and runs until Friday, February 24th at the KMSC Law Performing Arts Theatre.