A new conference for women is coming to Grande Prairie in just under a month. Shameless Ambition – The Conference is said to be the “first conference of its kind”, bringing a panel of speakers to the region.

Michele Romanow, known as one of the dragons on Dragons’ Den, and Jess Tetu, a spa and beauty industry entrepreneur, are the two keynote speakers at the event. Elle Bell Sales Co. is hosting the event and founder Lynsey Dalen says these two women are a big part of why she is putting on the conference.

“I have had the extreme pleasure of seeing them both speak before, and they changed my life and how I view myself as a professional woman and my ambitions,” Dalen says. “Michele Romanow started six companies before she was 36 years old and her philosophy of iteration, of just try, fail, try, fail, try, succeed is what propelled her to be the success she is today.”

“Jess Tetu is an against-all-odds story,” Dalen adds. “Her story is so relatable to so many women and despite everything, she went up against in her life she has created enormous success through her day spas. She has a full line of jewelry and she has a stunning line of makeup, which has been hugely successful and is a beautiful product.”

Outside of having the opportunity to not only hear from the keynote speaker and different panellists throughout the two-day event, Dalen also says she hopes that when attendees walk away their future selves will be grateful they attended.

“I hope that women come away feeling connected to other women in a way they have never felt before. Feeling supported, feeling inspired, feeling motivated to go after their dreams, whether or not that is in an entrepreneurial way, what ever your dreams and goals are.”

Shameless Ambition is being held on March 10th and 11th at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre. It will also include the Iconic 90’s Party in support of Odyssey House.