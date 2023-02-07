Grande Prairie RCMP has charged a Grande Prairie with numerous drug-related charges after he broke curfew from a release order for previous drug trafficking charges.

On January 29th RCMP checked on Jeffery Klimack and found he was not at home like he was supposed to be. Last Friday RCMP arrested the 37-year-old for breaching his release conditions. When police searched him they found over 40 grams of meth, just over 20 grams each of cocaine and fentanyl, along with a small amount of crack cocaine and $1,943 in cash.

Grande Prairie Superintendent Lee Brachmann says the curfew check helped remove the illegal drugs from the community.

“This seizure, arrest and charges is the result of crime reduction work done every day in Grande Prairie, identifying and targeting repeat offenders,” Brachmann says.

Klimack is facing charges for failing to comply with his release order, plus a count each for possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking for cocaine, fentanyl, and meth.