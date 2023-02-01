Listen Live
Permanent snow route parking ban and residential snow clearing starts Thursday

By Kassandra Patterson
The residential snow removal schedule in Grande Prairie for Winter 2022 (Supplied, City of Grande Prairie)

The City of Grande Prairie has issued a parking ban on permanent snow routes and for residential snow clearing to start on Thursday.

The residential snow clearing will be done in two-week rotations following the Week A and B schedule released earlier this winter. Crews will begin clearing the latest snowfall from communities on Thursdays on the Week A schedule, including Kensington, Mission Heights, O’Brien Lake and Stone Ridge. Snow clearing takes place Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The parking ban on permanent snow routes will be in effect Monday to Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. until lifted by the city.

