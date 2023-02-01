The City of Grande Prairie has issued a parking ban on permanent snow routes and for residential snow clearing to start on Thursday.

The residential snow clearing will be done in two-week rotations following the Week A and B schedule released earlier this winter. Crews will begin clearing the latest snowfall from communities on Thursdays on the Week A schedule, including Kensington, Mission Heights, O’Brien Lake and Stone Ridge. Snow clearing takes place Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The parking ban on permanent snow routes will be in effect Monday to Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. until lifted by the city.